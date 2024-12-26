Rich tributes paid to former PM Vajpayee

Guntur: MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao said late Prime Minister Bharat Ratna A B Vajpayee developed highways and infrastructure and brought revolution in the telecom sector.

Pulla Rao unveiled the statue of Vajpayee at Narasaraopet Road in Chilakaluripet on Wednesday, on the occasion of his birth centenary. The MLA recalled that the Pokhran nuclear test was conducted under Vajpayee’s rule. Because of the steps taken by him, the image of our country increased in the world. Earlier, after paying floral tributes to Vajpayee’s statue, Pulla Rao appreciated Annam Srinivasa Rao who had set up the statue.

Meanwhile, in Guntur, MLAs Galla Madhavi and Md Nazeer Ahmed unveiled the statue of Vajpayee at Naz Centre here on Wednesday. They paid tributes to him.

Nazeer Ahmed said following in Vajpayee’s footsteps will be a real tribute to him. JSP district president Gade Venkateswara Rao and BJP leader Dr Sanakkayala Uma Sankar were present.