Rich tributes paid to Gottipati Hanumantha Rao on his death anniv

Addanki : Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar paid rich tributes to his uncle, former Minister Gottipati Hanumantha Rao, on his death anniversary on Saturday.

As part of the commemoration programme, Minister Ravi Kumar garlanded his uncle’s statue and offered his respects at Yaddanapudi village.

Following this, the Minister participated in a ceremony organised at the Addanki Municipal Corporation office. During the event, he distributed 40 three-wheeled scooters to differently-abled individuals with support from donors SRR and Assist India organisations. Additionally, he presented CMRF (Chief Minister’s Relief Fund) cheques to 17 beneficiaries.

Ravi Kumar expressed appreciation to the donors for coming forward to serve the people of Addanki constituency and called it a positive sign. He recalled how CSR funds had previously been effectively utilised for various development initiatives in the constituency.

Minister Ravi Kumar highlighted that the construction of community halls is progressing rapidly in many areas of the constituency, revealing that approximately nine community halls have been built since the alliance government came to power, with plans to make 10 more available next year. He also promised free bicycles to every female student studying in government schools in Addanki constituency with donor support.

The Minister mentioned that businesses struggled to operate in the Addanki constituency during the previous YSRCP government, but the current alliance government has been supportive of entrepreneurs. He pledged to encourage and support anyone coming forward to provide employment opportunities for local youth.

After the ceremony, the Minister held a public forum where he received petitions from local residents. He directed officials to resolve public issues as quickly as possible and brought to their attention concerns about some Deepam scheme beneficiaries not receiving subsidies. He instructed secretariat employees to ensure subsidies reach beneficiaries in the respective villages.