Rich tributes paid to NTR on his death anniversary in Titupati

Tirupati: TDP leaders and activists paid rich tributes to former Chief Minister of AP and TDP founder NT Rama Rao on his death anniversary here on Saturday. They assembled in large numbers at the NTR statue near Town Club Circle and the leaders offered garlands to the statue of the visionary leader and paid their tributes. Former MLA M Sugunamma, TDP district general secretary G Narasimha Yadav, P Sreedhar Varma, N Balaji and other leaders were present. They recollected the contributions of NTR to AP and film industry during his long career. The party has organised 'Annadanam' to the poor on this occasion.



The teaching and non-teaching faculty members of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) have paid rich tributes to the founder of the University NT Rama Rao and garlanded his statue at the university administrative building. The Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna, Registrar Prof DM Mamatha, Deans Prof K Murugaiah, Prof A Jyothi and others participated.

NTR death anniversary observed

In Nellore:

Telugu Desam leaders observed 24th death anniversary of former Chief Minister and founder of the party NT Rama Rao in the city on Saturday.

Leaders organised meetings in 40th and 41st divisions and paid tributes to late N T Rama Rao.

They said they have become popular in the party due to encouragement given by N T Rama Rao who had introduced many welfare programmes for the development of poor people. Party leaders donated blood at the party office on the occasion.A programme was also organized in Kovur in which Party district president B Ravichandra, former MLA M Sridhara Krishna Reddy, former Mayor SK Abdul Aziz, party leader T Anuradha, party district secretary Ch Venkateswara Reddy, former legislator Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, and others were present.