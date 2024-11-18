Rich tributes paid to Ramamurthy Naidu

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party leaders paid tributes to Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, the former MLA and the brother of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at NTR Bhavan, the office of the Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Sunday.

The leaders remembered the services of Ramamurthy Naidu to the state and to the people of Chandragiri assembly constituency. Ramamurthy Naidu passed away due to illness and a funeral was performed at his native place in Chittoor district on Sunday.

Telugu Mahila NTR District President and Corporator Chennupati Usha Rani, SC Cell President S Sanjay Varma, Minority Cell President Sk Karimulla and others participated in the condolence meeting.

The leaders said Ramamurthy Naidu strived a lot to strengthen the party and had grown as an important leader in the party. They extended their condolences to the family.

Besides, TDP leaders attended Ramamurthy Naidu’s condolence meeting held at the NTR district party office at Auto Nagar in the city. The leaders paid rich tributes to Ramamurthy Naidu and recalled his services to the party and people of the constituency.