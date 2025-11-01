Rich tributes paid to Sardar Patel

Guntur: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a towering national leader, said State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav, while participating in the ‘Sardar @150 Unity March’ organised by My Bharat (Nehru Yuva Kendra) on the occasion of Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary in Guntur city on Thursday. As part of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, the rally was held on a grand scale from the district collector’s office to Government Women’s College. Minister Satyakumar Yadav flagged off the rally, which concluded at the Women’s College, where a public meeting was held.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s name is inscribed in golden letters in Indian history. Known as the Iron Man of India, Patel played a remarkable role not only as a freedom fighter but also as the architect of national integration after Independence. He said Sardar Patel’s efforts in uniting 562 princely states into the Indian Union were unparalleled and stand as a testament to his courage, intelligence, and diplomatic skill. Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed said that inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, Patel joined the freedom movement and fought relentlessly for the rights of farmers, workers, and the common people. Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi highlighted that discipline, justice, and democratic values were the hallmarks of Sardar Patel’s administration. She said he laid a strong foundation for India’s governance system, and his vision and service continue to inspire today’s political leadership.