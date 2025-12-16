Rich tributes paid to Sriramulu

Nellore: Leaders of various political parties and officials paid floral tributes to Sri Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of his death anniversary here on Monday.

Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana along with district collector Himanshu Shukla has garlanded the statue of Sri Potti Sriramulu located at Atmakur Bus Stand centre and has paid rich tributes.

BJP state president PVN Madhv along with party leaders also garlanded the statue of Potti Sriramulu at Atmakur bus stand and paid rich tributes.

TDP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, former minister and party district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy, city incharge Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar, Jana Sena Party leader Gunukula Kishor, SP Ajitha Vejendla, Municipal incharge Commissioner Srilakshmi and others also paid tributes to Amarajeevi.