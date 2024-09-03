Rich tributes paid to YSR on his death anniv

Ongole: The YSRCP leaders including the district president Janke Venkatareddy, town president Katari Sankar, state campaign committee general secretary Damaraju Kranti Kumar, Kakumanu Rajasekhar and others paid rich floral tributes to former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 15th death anniversary at the district party office and at the Church Centre here on Monday.



Meanwhile, the Congress party leaders Uddandi Mallikarjuna Rao, Shaik Rasool, Koppolu Subbarao, and others paid tributes to Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy by garlanding his photograph at the District Congress Committee office here.

They said that YSR always strived for the welfare of the poor, and the farmers. They called for the support to strengthen the Congress party.

The YSRCP MLAs at Darsi, Yerragondapalem, and leaders at the other constituencies in the district also paid tributes to their late leader.