Rifts surface among seniors in YSRCP

Srikakulam: Leaders and cadres of YSRCP are vertically divided in Amadalavalasa Assembly segment in the wake of rifts surfaced between AP Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker, Tammineni

Sitaram and senior leader and YSRCP Amadalavalasa municipal chairman candidate, Boddepalli Ramesh Kumar.

Ramesh is known to be number-2 leader in the YSRCP in Amadalavalasa Assembly segment and served as state general secretary for youth Congress in undivided AP state. Ramesh and his wife Ajanthakumari both were elected as councilors of Amadalavalasa municipality on YSRCP ticket in 2014 elections and served party floor leader in municipality.

Ramesh helped Sitaram to win MLA seat in 2019 elections on YSRCP ticket. After winning the elections, Sitaram allegedly started suppressing Ramesh on all occasions and tried to provide better political platform to his son T Chiranjivi Nag. Ramesh's followers raised voices at different party forums.

To divert the matter, the Speaker announced Ramesh as municipal chairman candidate for Amadalavalasa municipality and later he reportedly provoked some YSRCP leaders to file writ petition before the High Court on division of voters and calculation of voter population.

As a result, municipal elections have been postponing since 2019 here and now followers of Ramesh are accusing the Speaker for playing cheap tricks.