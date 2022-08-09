RINL official bags national award

Visakhapatnam: RP Sharma, GM (Corporate Communications) in-charge and head of corporate communications department was presented prestigious national award 'Dr. CVN - PRSI Best PR Manager of the Year – 2022' at the 15 Public Relations Education Day celebrations organised in Hyderabad by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Hyderabad chapter and CVN Public Relations Foundation, Hyderabad.

Prof. R. Limbadri, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education presented the award to RP Sharma in the presence of Katta Sekhar Reddy, Information Commissioner, Telangana state information commission, Syed Animul Hasan Jafri, MLC, Telangana State Legislative council, Y. Babji, Secretary general, PRSI, among others.

The award is administered by PRSI in memory of PR legend, Dr. C.V. Narasimha Reddi, former director, I and PR Department, government of AP - the founder editor of 'PR Voice'. RP Sharma was selected for the national award in recognition of his effective, dynamic, proactive approach as the Head of corporate communication.

As head of corporate communications of RINL, RP Sharma was significantly involved in the corporate image building, enhancing brand image, strengthening communications both with internal and external public, media relations and crisis management. Also, Sharma has coordinated various communication campaigns towards prevention of coronavirus across the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and its marketing offices too.