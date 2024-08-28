RINL signs an MoU with IOCL

Visakhapatnam: RINL signed a MoU withIOCL for the supply of hydraulic and lubricating oils and greases for a period of five years from 2024 to 2029.



The MoU documents were exchanged by director (projects) AK Bagchi and ED and state head (TPSO-Telangana, Andhra Pradesh State office), IOCL B Anil Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, AK Bagchi said the MoU would stand as a benchmark to show how a progressive collaborative work can be taken by different industries towards nation building.

He said that IOCL is developing several critical grades of lubricants in critical and vital areas to meet the stringent operational requirements of RINL.

The IOCL will provide technical support to RINL in the field of lubrication, condition monitoring of critical and large hydraulic and lube systems, total bulk oil handling and used oil management.

IOCL will also provide training for Visakhapatnam steel plant officials in their IOCL R&D centre at Faridabad which would also help RINL to reduce lubricants consumption and to maintain optimum levels of specific lub consumption.

ED(lubes), IOCL RUday Kumar, CGM(works)I/c, RINL U Sridhar senior officials were present.