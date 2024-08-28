  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

RINL signs an MoU with IOCL

RINL signs an MoU with IOCL
x

Officials from RINL and IOCL signing an MoU on Tuesday

Highlights

As per the 5-yr agreement, IOCL will supply hydraulic, lubricating oils and greases to VSP

Visakhapatnam: RINL signed a MoU withIOCL for the supply of hydraulic and lubricating oils and greases for a period of five years from 2024 to 2029.

The MoU documents were exchanged by director (projects) AK Bagchi and ED and state head (TPSO-Telangana, Andhra Pradesh State office), IOCL B Anil Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, AK Bagchi said the MoU would stand as a benchmark to show how a progressive collaborative work can be taken by different industries towards nation building.

He said that IOCL is developing several critical grades of lubricants in critical and vital areas to meet the stringent operational requirements of RINL.

The IOCL will provide technical support to RINL in the field of lubrication, condition monitoring of critical and large hydraulic and lube systems, total bulk oil handling and used oil management.

IOCL will also provide training for Visakhapatnam steel plant officials in their IOCL R&D centre at Faridabad which would also help RINL to reduce lubricants consumption and to maintain optimum levels of specific lub consumption.

ED(lubes), IOCL RUday Kumar, CGM(works)I/c, RINL U Sridhar senior officials were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X