Risky situations fail to dissuade Major Kavitha from rafting forward!

Visakhapatnam: Breaking stereotypes and braving the odds, Medical Officer of Indian Army Major Kavitha Vasupalli embarked upon a horrendous journey laced with life-threatening risks and insurmountable challenges.

Spanning 1,040-km from the Indo-Tibetan border, Arunachal Pradesh to the Indo-Bangladesh border, she took part in a historic and daring river rafting expedition along the Brahmaputra River.

Led by Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, director NIMAS, a Tenzing Norgay awardee, the expedition is considered equivalent in challenge to summiting Mount Everest in the adventure space.

Apparently, Maj Kavitha turned out to be the only woman participant in this world-record journey that began in the month of February. She successfully summited Mt. Gori Chen, the highest climbable peak in Arunachal Pradesh. Despite rough weather conditions, she rendered emergency medical aid to a fellow climber at high altitude.

Serving the Indian Army from 2021, Kavitha, a native of nondescript village of Metturu, pursued her MBBS at Government Medical College in Srikakulam district.

Apart from getting awarded with Chief of Army Staff commendation 2025, Major Kavitha was honoured with Vishisht Seva Medal on the Republic Day this year for her exemplary courage, service and dedication. Her name gained an entry into the World Book of Records (London) for this achievement.

After wrapping up the outstanding feat along with the team, Kavitha met Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. Heaping praise on her, the Governor said, “We often hear spiritual or geographical tales of the Brahmaputra, but this is the first time I’ve heard of an adventurous story of battle and bravery on its waters. Major Kavitha’s adventure is one of sheer determination and grit. She has brought pride to Andhra Pradesh and to every Indian who takes pride in the Armed Forces.

The Governor encouraged Kavitha to continue inspiring others and keep bringing honour to the state and country. Sharing her experience, Kavitha recalled, “The Brahmaputra was magnificent. But it’s also merciless.

One day, a giant wave had hit us with such force that our raft flipped. In those few seconds, we were completely underwater, unsure of whether we would be alive or not. But we didn’t panic as we trusted our training.

We held on to each other and eventually survived. That moment showed me how thin the line is between life and death and how powerful courage and calmness could be.”

Fond of swimming since childhood, Kavitha says, “I’m a girl from a remote village in Srikakulam. If I could make it, so can anyone,” she adds.