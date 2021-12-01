Rivulets, canals in spate in Nellore district

Nellore: Majority rivulets and canals are in spate in the district due to incessant rains lashing the district for the last three days and once again floodwater entered the National Highway at Manubole this year and the vehicular traffic is being streamlined by the police personnel. Vehicles are being diverted via some other upland mandals for managing the situation.



Floodwater is on the National Highway close to an engineering college, Gudur and for managing the traffic, vehicles from Nellore are being diverted via Krishnapatnam Road, Varagali, Kadivedu, Kota Cross Road, and connecting to the NH-16.

In a similar manner, vehicular traffic from Tirupati and Chennai is being routed through Naidupet, Venkatagiri, Rapur, Podalakur, Ayyappa Temple Centre and connected to the NH at Nellore.

District SP Ch Vijaya Rao and other senior officials are monitoring the situation since it was earlier taking around 4-5 hours for crossing just one kilometre. People are facing troubles with overflowing canals and streams in Gudur, Rapur, Manubole, Sydapuram, Podalakur, and many others. Sydadupalli in Rapur mandal has been inundated with floodwater and population of BC and ST colonies are experiencing nightmarish situation as water was entering the households.

CPI Nellore district joint secretary D Ankaiah said that around 30 people died in the district due to heavy rains and demanded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each family. He criticised that very few families were provided the assured compensation till now. He demanded that flawless enumeration should be conducted for supporting the families of flood victims.

Mayor P Sravanthi, along with YSR Congress leaders visited the flood-affected areas in the city limits on Tuesday. She observed the situation initially in 32 division and assured the flood victims of help from the government.

Further, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar conducted a review with the engineering and public health wings and asked the officials to speed up relief and rehabilitation measures in vulnerable areas. He asked them to monitor arrangements at rehabilitation centres and instructed them to clear water using JCBs and other equipment from the areas where water has stagnated.