Just In
Rivulets, canals & streams in spate in Nellore district
Though Cyclone Michaung crossed the coast, as rivulets, several streams and canals are in spate.
Kanupuru canal, Nakkalavagu, Ramanannacheruvu, Sarvepalle reservoir, Kaivalya, Kalangi etc are flowing at dangerous level. Kanupuru canal has developed a breach.
The district administration is letting the water into the sea to avoid inundation of surrounding villages. About 6,000 cusecs of water from Nakkalavagu stream was released into the sea since Monday.
The district administration warned the people not to cross the water bodies as they are in spate. The government has deployed IAS Officer CH. Harikiran as special officer for monitoring the cyclonic conditions in the district.
In a press note released here on Tuesday, the District Collector appealed to the people to stay at their homes as several water bodies are flowing at dangerous level. He said electric poles have collapsed at several places in the district due to Cyclone Michaung.
Following study inflows from upper catchment areas, water is being released from Kundu and Pennar rivers into the Somasila reservoir which is currently receiving about 4,000 cusecs of water.
As heavy rains lashed Nellore district, farmers suffered huge losses to standing crops particularly paddy which is plantation stage in the current rabi season.
An agriculture department official said that it will take some time to enumerate the crop loss as the fields are completely inundated with rainwater.
According to the Meteorological department, all 38 mandals in the district have witnessed heavy rains due to the cyclone. Highest rainfall of 317.6 mm was recorded in Manubolu mandal. Seetharama Puram recorded 78.4mm on Monday.