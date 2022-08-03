RK Roja pats winners of Yoga League 2022-23

Nagari(Chittoor District):Tourism and Youth Welfare Minister RK Roja on Tuesday congratulated the winners at Yogasana League-2022-23 organised in Guntur from July 29 to 31.

She said the six winners from Tirupati district enhanced the pride of the district. He urged the winners to achieve more medals in national and international level competitions.

The Minister participated in the birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter and national flag designer Pingali Venkaiah at PCN Government High School in Nagari on Tuesday and congratulated the winners in the yoga competition.

It may be noted here that Under-8 to 10 years category, B Nikhitha achieved gold medal and V Praveen stood in sixth place, under 18 to 21 years category K Udaya Sree and T Siddartha bagged gold medals, V Hymavathi under 30 to 35 years category achieved silver medal and Maheswar Reddy under 35 to 40 years category stood in sixth place.

This was the first time that the Yoga League was organised in the State by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP).

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister advised the students to practice Yoga right from the student age as it helps in maintaining good physical and mental health.

She said the State government has incorporated teaching Yoga in the curriculum in every government school. SETVIN CEO Murali Krishna, District Yoga Association general secretary S Srinivasulu Naidu and others were present.