RMC gears up for Pushkaralu-2027

Rajamahendravaram: The Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation (RMC) is gearing up for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu with a focus on holistic urban development.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Commissioner Ketan Garg emphasised that early and systematic planning would help avoid last-minute chaos during the grand event.

He reminded that the corporation has already held two high-level meetings regarding Pushkaralu preparations with public representatives. Efforts are underway to expand existing ghats, construct new ones, widen roads leading to ghats, and upgrade the city’s drainage system, he added. Garg said that the consent of local residents would be taken before executing road expansion projects. To enhance revenue streams, the corporation has already opened a petrol bunk in the quarry area.

Initiatives such as property tax recovery and taxing vacant lands have contributed Rs 58 crore to municipal revenue. Plans are also in place to set up a Rs 45 crore solar power project. The RMC is exploring additional income avenues through markets, community halls, and municipal shops while also leveraging conservancy lines. The engineering department is set to undertake infrastructure projects worth Rs 75 crore, focusing on parks, roads, drainage systems, and streetlights.

Assistant Commissioner Venkata Ramana, SE Panduranga Rao, City Planner Kotayya, and Health Officer Dr Vinutna participated in the media conference.