Road connectivity disrupted between Amaravati & Vijayawada

Floodwater overflowing on the bridge at Pedamaddur of Amaravati mandal on Friday
Floodwater overflowing on the bridge at Pedamaddur of Amaravati mandal on Friday

Road connectivity between Amaravati and Vijayawada was disconnected as floodwater was overflowing on Friday on the bridge at Pedamaddur village of Amaravati mandal in Palnadu district

Guntur: Road connectivity between Amaravati and Vijayawada was disconnected as floodwater was overflowing on Friday on the bridge at Pedamaddur village of Amaravati mandal in Palnadu district. Both sides of the road were closed as a precautionary measure. Vehicles going from Vijayawada city to Amaravati were diverted via Chavapadu village.

Meanwhile, hundreds of buffaloes caught in floodwater at island villages. The owners are worrying about the trapped cattle.

However, no human or property loss was reported due to floods. The revenue officials were instructed to take all precautionary measures to check any untoward incidents in the backdrop of release of floodwater from Pulichintala Project.

