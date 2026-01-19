Road development priority ahead of Pushkarams

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh has said that the coalition government is focused on improving road connectivity in the Nidadavole constituency to provide smooth and safe roads before the Godavari Pushkarams. On Sunday, the minister inspected the ongoing construction works of the Kanuru-Usulumarru R&B main road. He instructed officials not to compromise on quality standards and asked them to complete the works at the earliest to reduce inconvenience to commuters. The minister interacted with local residents and travellers during the inspection and enquired about their problems and sought suggestions.

He said that road development and passenger safety are being given top priority under the coalition government. Stating that his goal is to ensure pothole-free roads in the constituency by the time of the Pushkarams, the minister said every road would be upgraded and made fully accessible to the public. He added that the main road from Usulumarru to Peravali is currently in the tender stage, and the works will be taken up soon.