‘Road doctor’ machine to ensure smooth roads in Tirupati

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation has introduced advanced technology to address the longstanding problem of potholes on city roads.

Corporation Commissioner N Mourya on Wednesday inspected the functioning of the specially procured ‘Road Doctor’ machine, which has been brought at a cost of about Rs 1.5 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that until now potholes were filled manually, which consumed a lot of time and caused inconvenience to vehicle users. With the help of the Road Doctor machine, potholes can now be repaired quickly and promptly without delay, ensuring smooth flow of traffic across the city.

She further explained that the equipment can repair both CC roads and asphalt roads effectively, removing the need to wait months for routine restoration. Mourya added that with this technology, the civic body will be able to attend to emerging potholes continuously, improving road safety and easing vehicular movement.

MEs Tulasi Kumar and Gomati, Deputy Engineers Lalitha, Mahesh and Venkat Prasad were present.