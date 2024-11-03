Road repair works to be taken up at a cost of Rs 13 cr

Ongole : Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya and Santhanuthalapadu MLA B N Vijay Kumar formally launched the ‘Mission Potholes-Free AP’ at Madduluru Village in Santhanuthalapadu mandal in Prakasam district on Saturday. Speaking at the event, the Collector stated that following the Chief Minister's directives, the pothole-free campaign is being implemented across all districts. She said that the programme aims to repair damaged sections of Panchayat Raj roads, R&B roads, municipal roads and national highways within the next two months under mission mode.

She announced that the R&B department has sanctioned Rs 13 crore for 100 different repair works. Tenders are being called for execution of works which were formally launched on Saturday itself.

The Collector emphasised that the Panchayat Raj roads requiring repairs have also been identified and they will be completed within the two-month timeframe.

Addressing the gathering, MLA B N Vijay Kumar mentioned that road repair works worth Rs 20 lakh have been initiated at Madduluru village. He announced that a damaged road near Chimakurti in the constituency would undergo repairs at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore within the next 10 days.

R & B SE Devanand, RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, tahsildar Adilakshmi, village sarpanch Sailaja, EE Gopi Naik, local public representatives and officials participated in the programme.