Road repairs to be fast-tracked in state

Vijayawada: State roads and buildings, investments and infrastructure minister B C Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday said that the coalition government is undertaking road repair works across the state on a war footing to provide better infrastructure to the public.

In a statement on Tuesday, the minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the government’s primary objective is to complete road development works expeditiously and ensure smooth vehicular movement.

As part of this effort, the roads and buildings (R&B) department has taken a key policy decision to accelerate the execution of road works and eliminate avoidable procedural delays. The minister explained that during the tendering process for road development contracts, it is common for only a single bid to be received. Until now, such tenders were routinely recalled, leading to repeated invitations, submission of fresh bids, evaluation, finalisation and execution of agreements—a process that often consumed more than 45 days.

Due to these delays, road works failed to commence on time, forcing people to endure damaged and unsafe roads for extended periods. To address this issue and prioritise public convenience, the R&B department has decided to accept and process tenders even if only a single bid is received at the first instance, without recalling the tender.

The minister said this is the first such decision taken by the department with the clear aim of speeding up road repairs and development works. By finalising tenders without unnecessary repetition, works can begin immediately, preventing avoidable delays and ensuring timely completion of projects.

He added that the decision would help deliver better-quality roads to the public within a shorter time frame, improve road safety and facilitate smoother travel across the state. The coalition government, he reiterated, is committed to providing pothole-free roads and strengthening infrastructure to support overall development.