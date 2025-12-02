Road safety aspects explained to students

Ongole: The District Transport Commissioner’s Office in Ongole organised a road safety awareness programme on Monday, focusing on traffic rules, safe driving practices, and legal penalties for violations.

Speaking at the event, AMVI Jayaprakash emphasised that road safety is not just about following rules but about protecting lives, families, and society. He explained provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989.

The programme highlighted major traffic violations and their penalties, including a Rs 10000 fine or imprisonment for drunk driving, a Rs 1000 fine plus license suspension for riding without a helmet, a Rs 5000 fine for driving without a license, and a Rs 2000 to Rs 5000 fine for overspeeding or reckless driving. Using a mobile phone while driving attracts a penalty of Rs 1,000.

Officials detailed various traffic signs, including mandatory signs such as STOP and No Entry, cautionary signs such as School Ahead and Pedestrian Crossing, and informatory signs such as Hospital and Parking. The Good Samaritan Law was explained, assuring that helping accident victims involves no legal complications. School management and bus operators were advised to conduct health checkups for drivers every six months, including BP, sugar, and blood tests. Approximately 350 students, NCC and NSS volunteers, school officials, and transport staff attended the programme.

Pinnelli Venkata Reddy gives up in court

Guntur:Pinnelli Venkata Reddy, Kandlagunta sarpanch and brother of former MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, surrendered before Macherla court on Monday. He was accused in a double murder case in Gundlapadu. Police officials deployed heavy force at the court premises. He has been shifted to Guntur district Jail for remand. Police officials were searching for him for some time.