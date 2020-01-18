Road Safety Week: MLA Roja rides scooter

Tirupati: APIIC Chairperson and Nagari MLA RK Roja rode scooter as part of road safety week celebrations in Puttur of Chittoor District on Saturday. Along with police personnel, Roja rode the scooter for some distance.

In this connection, she urged the bike riders to wear the helmets while driving two wheelers. She stated that police insist the rules for our safety so everyone should follow the traffic rules.