Road widening works in Kurnool city gaining momentum: Viswanath

Kurnool: Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath stated that the civic body has taken up expansion of several long-neglected roads as part of a comprehensive plan for city development and to ease traffic congestion. He said the initiative aims to address bottlenecks, improve vehicular movement, and provide better connectivity between major commercial and residential zones.

The Commissioner informed that bypass road constructed behind Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Ballari Chowrasta has been completed, helping to streamline traffic in one of the busiest parts of the city. He also mentioned that encroachments at Gadigaaram Hospital (Clock hospital) and Bandimetta areas have been cleared to facilitate smooth progress of widening works. Plans are also underway to commence expansion from Ambedkar Circle to Peddamarket, which will soon transform the central corridor into a wider, more efficient thoroughfare.

Referring to ongoing developments, Vishwanath said road widening works along Nandikotkur Road are advancing rapidly, particularly near Medical College junction where the alignment has been cleared for construction. He appreciated Masjid Committee for voluntarily removing shops to support the project. He urged citizens, institutions, and property owners to emulate this spirit and extend full cooperation to the civic body in transforming Kurnool into a model city.

Highlighting the cooperation from public, the Commissioner revealed that 25 property owners between Kids World and Budhavarapet Bridge have submitted their consent documents for widening project. The initiative follows a meeting convened by Minister TG Bharath with affected property owners. Praising their proactive response, Vishwanath appealed to the remaining owners to submit their papers to the Town Planning Department at the earliest, stressing that collective participation will ensure faster completion of developmental works and enhance the city’s overall infrastructure.