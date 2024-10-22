  • Menu
Roaming animals pose threat to motorists on busy roads

Animals moving on main road in Srikakulam city
Highlights

Officials concerned are unable to take steps to end the problem despite several complaints

Srikakulam: Free movement of domestic animals on busy roads is posing threat to safety of people in Srikakulam city. The owners are leaving their pets on main roads every day which is causing traffic snarls on busy roads like ASRTC complex to Seven Roads junction, GT Road, Municipal office road, One-way traffic road, Surya Mahal Road, Women’s College road, Balaga Road, Rythu Bazar road in the city.

The animals are moving helter-skelter on busy roads during peak hours creating traffic jams and even posing risk to limbs and lives of motorists.

Residents of the city, drivers and bikers registered complaints with the district collector, municipal corporation special officer and also the commissioner. But the officials have failed to put an end to the problem so far.

