Live
- Devastating Blow to Humanity
- Weather Update: Rain Forecast for North Coastal Andhra as Low Pressure System Strengthens
- Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Begin Wedding Festivities
- Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre Pioneers HIPEC Surgery in East Hyderabad, Offering Hope for Rare Cancer
- The Raja Saab: Prabhas' Stylish New Look Revealed Ahead of Birthday Surprise
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- What does China want from next American President?
Just In
Roaming animals pose threat to motorists on busy roads
Officials concerned are unable to take steps to end the problem despite several complaints
Srikakulam: Free movement of domestic animals on busy roads is posing threat to safety of people in Srikakulam city. The owners are leaving their pets on main roads every day which is causing traffic snarls on busy roads like ASRTC complex to Seven Roads junction, GT Road, Municipal office road, One-way traffic road, Surya Mahal Road, Women’s College road, Balaga Road, Rythu Bazar road in the city.
The animals are moving helter-skelter on busy roads during peak hours creating traffic jams and even posing risk to limbs and lives of motorists.
Residents of the city, drivers and bikers registered complaints with the district collector, municipal corporation special officer and also the commissioner. But the officials have failed to put an end to the problem so far.