Robbery gang arrested in Nellore district

Nellore: The Naidupet police have arrested a gang of robbers who dressed as women, stop the vehicles on the road and rob them in the Nellore district. The police have seized Rs 55,150 and other valuables from their possession.

The accused identified as Venkatagiri Sriram, Amavasya Venkataramana, Venkatagiri Raja, Killa Alleiah, Kampa Venkateswarlu, and Nemallapudi Venkateswarlu, who belongs to Akuthota Veedi in Naidupet.

According to a plan, the accused uses to dress up as a woman and ask lift from the motorists at night time. When someone stopped the vehicle, then the remaining gang members attack the motorists and loots money, mobile phones, and other valuable items for them.

In a similar way, the gang members reached the on the main road near Tummuru on Sunday and stopped a bike rider who was coming from Bangalore. The gang took him to the nearby farmlands and robbed Rs 10,150.

Immediately, the victim informed the police station over the incident. On receiving the complaint, the police registered a case, arrested the six culprits near Srinivasapuram and sent them to the judicial remand on Tuesday.