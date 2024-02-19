Robotrac competition held at RSC

Tirupati: Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati in collaboration with Regional Science Centre, Indian Science Congress Association, Tirupati chapter organised a first Robotrac competition on Saturday and Sunday.

It is a unique contest and the first of its kind in the region for engineering and polytechnic students. 10 teams from AP and Karnataka have participated in the contest and on Saturday they built the line for the robot and programmed it to follow the line autonomously to reach the destination in a minimum time duration.

On Sunday, participating teams entered a competition where their robot followed the given track. In the competition, first prize was bagged by the team Thunder Bolt from IIT, Tirupati and was awarded a cash prize of Rs 5,000 along with a trophy and certificate. Noob Robot from IIIT, Ongole, got second prize including Rs 3,000 cash prize while S-Logix from Ramaiah Polytechnic College Bengaluru got third prize.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof R Ramamurthy, former president of Indian Science Congress Association while the prizes were distributed by Regional Science Centre project coordinator Srinivasa Nehru.