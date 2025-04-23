Roja fires failure salvo at Naidu

Vijayawada: YSRCP leader RK Roja criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for using deceptive tactics to cover up his failures to keep promises. Speaking to the media, Roja said Naidu’s policies have harmed farmers and fuelled land, liquor, and mining scams, creating chaos in Andhra Pradesh. Roja labelled the arrest of former Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu as “shameful distraction politics” to hide Naidu’s unkept promises. Naidu is protecting corrupt police, warning they will face consequences. Roja questioned Naidu’s halt of the Skill Development scam probe, daring him to allow a CBI investigation into his cases. “Naidu’s promises are worthless, and his fourth term started with a failure signature,” she said, warning of public backlash.

Roja criticized Naidu for politicizing the Tirumala laddu issue, dismissed by the Supreme Court, and urged Prime Minister Modi to probe the Amaravati project’s cost rise from Rs. 36,000 crore to Rs. 76,000 crore. She questioned Naidu’s exclusion of SC, ST, and BC communities and his Rs. 150 crore plot. Roja demanded an end to the 59-acre, Rs. 3,000 crore land deal with Ursa, a dubious company.

Roja condemned Naidu’s denial of 191 cow deaths in TTD goshala and 25 tortoise deaths in Srikurmam, alongside rising crimes in Tirumala.

She questioned Pawan Kalyan’s silence on these issues and BJP’s inaction. Roja highlighted YSRCP’s closure of 43,000 liquor shops, contrasting Naidu’s policies that she said increase violence against women. She accused Naidu of falsely targeting MP Mithun Reddy and profiting from the Rs. 1 lakh crore Amaravati projects.