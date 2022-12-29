Roja promises all support to dance sport events

Tirupati: Minister for Tourism and Culture R K Roja on Wednesday inaugurated the three day 13th National DanceSport Championship 2022 at Srinivasa Sports Complex in the city. It is being organised by the AP Dance Sport Association and Break Dance Federation of India and affiliated to Amateur DanceSport Federation of India.

Speaking at a meeting held on the occasion, Roja said that more than 350 professionals have been attending the championship from across the country which is a privilege for the city. It was a proud moment that the judges for the competitions have come from America, Bangkok, Malaysia and other places.

Roja added that the dance, which was once confined to classical dance form, has now transformed into various modern forms. The dancers have been experimenting with new thoughts from time-to-time and creating interest among viewers. Various competitions will help dancers exhibit their talent at different forums and bring name and fame to them.

The dancers should practice with grit and determination to achieve better results and come out with new ideas in dancing. The Minister assured them of all her help in encouraging such events in the state.

Speaking to the media, on this occasion, she criticised Pawan Kalyan for participating in Unstoppable show of Balakrishna as a guest, saying that he once again proved that he is a package star and working for Chandrababu Naidu as he never participated in any reality shows. Commenting on Nara Lokesh's proposed Yuva Galam padayatra, she said that it is not Yuva galam but only Nara Galam.

SETVEN CEO Dr V Murali Krishna, All India Dance Sports Federation president Aravind Kumar, general secretary Visvajit Mohan, Siddartha educational academy group of institutions secretary Y Anand Reddy and others attended the programme while AP Dance Sport Association President Jalli Madhusudhan has presided over the inaugural meeting.

All India dance sports federation technical director Gagan Bediji, judges Braking Jevvan, Latin Anjalika Kumar, Salsa Sangeetha and others from various countries have also taken part. The event will continue till December 30.