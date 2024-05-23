Role of supervisors crucial in counting process says Collector Pravin Kumar

Tirupati : Collector and District Election Officer Pravin Kumar said that returning officers, counting supervisors, assistants and micro observers should play a key role in the counting process to be held on June 4. Speaking at a training programme meant for assistant returning officers, counting supervisors, counting assistants and micro observers held at SV University Srinivasa auditorium on Wednesday, Pravin Kumar said that they all should ensure the peaceful process.

The staff drafted for the counting duties should thoroughly go through the counting handbook and have a complete understanding of counting the EVM votes, VV Pats and postal ballots. Counting tables and security have been provided in a foolproof manner. The mobile phones of the counting staff will not be allowed into the counting centres.

The DEO said that the counting staff should attend the duties at 7 am on June 4 while the counting process will begin at 8 am. All the returning officers should tally the EVMs before the beginning of the counting itself. The entire process will be video graphed and the election commission will monitor every moment. All the staff and the political parties’ agents should wear their identity cards. Pravin Kumar told them that everyone should discharge their duties with utmost caution and see that the whole process is completed smoothly.

About 950 staff attended the training programme. Joint Collector HM Dhyana Chandra, Municipal Commissioner Adithi Singh, Returning Officers Nishanth Reddy, Ravisankar Reddy, Chandramuni, Kiran Kumar and others were among those who attended the programme.Later in the evening, the Collector held a review meeting at the Collectorate on the Counting process. Returning officers and other officials attended the meeting. He told them to convene meetings with contesting candidates on Thursday in all constituencies and explain the details relating to the counting process. Returning officers should take steps to provide a sufficient number of chairs, tables, computers, internet facility etc., at their respective counting centres in SPMVV campus. They should entrust one officer to coordinate with the District Information and Public Relations Officer and send counting information to the media centre from time to time.

