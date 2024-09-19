‘Roll back decision to privatise new medical colleges’

Guntur : Former minister Vidadala Rajini condemned the TDP-led NDA government’s decision on the privatisation of newly established medical colleges, calling it a big scam involving large-scale corruption and conspiracy.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, she said that the previous government, under former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had worked to make medical education accessible to poor students by launching 17 medical colleges at once, with an investment of approximately Rs 8,500 crore, aiming to enhance medical education and super-specialty medical services in the state.

She alleged that the TDP government is conspiring to privatise these medical colleges under the guise of PPPs, describing this as a major scam. She said that if Jagan had remained in power, five more colleges would open in 2024-25, and the rest would be ready by 2025-26.

She criticised the government’s refusal to accept 50 seats offered by the National Medical Commission for Pulivendula College and questioned why there was so much hatred toward Pulivendula. She demanded immediate roll back of the decision to privatise the new medical colleges, urging the government not to destroy the aspirations of poor students.

She questioned why the leaders of the NDA, who had promised to fill all medical seats under the convener quota and repeal the previous government’s orders within 100 days, are now maintaining silence.