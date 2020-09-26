Rollback anti-farmer Bills : CPI district general secretary A Ramanaiyudu 

Chittoor: Protesting against the passing of three agriculture bills in Rajya Sabha, the CPI activists has staged a dharna at Collectorate raising slogans against the state and Central governments.

Addressing the gathering, CPI district general secretary A Ramanaiyudu urged the President Ram Nath Kovind to not to give his assent to the anti-farmer bills. He decried that Central government has failed to implement the recommendations of M S Swaminathan Committee.

He charged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has reportedly decided to put an end for free power supply to agriculture sector. "It is highly objectionable that the state government has decided to fix power meters to farmers' pumpsets.

Each farmer has to remit the power bill for using to agricultural operation. Though then CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy introduced free power scheme to agricultural operations, his son Jagan has decided to stop the scheme in an indirect channel," he lashed.