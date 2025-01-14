Rooster fights’ turnover exceeds Rs 1,000 crore

Rajamahendravaram: Rooster fights in the combined East and West Godavari districts are not just a tradition but have evolved into a massive business. Estimates suggest that over Rs 1,000 crore changes hands during these events, which begin in the second week of January and continue for nearly 20 days.

According to a senior police officer, over one lakh roosters participate in these fights annually, with nearly five lakh people betting on them to test their luck. Despite legal prohibitions, the past week has witnessed large-scale rooster fights in various areas, with arenas ranging from five to twelve set up in each mandal.

These arenas are not just levelled grounds but resemble stadiums with elaborate arrangements. Facilities include gambling stalls, card games, and even stages for dance performances. Tickets were sold for spectators at some arenas, such as Pidimgoyyi near Rajahmundry, along with food coupons and VIP passes.

Though police destroyed a few arenas in East Godavari, interventions by influential leaders led to their restoration. The fights involve tying blades to the roosters’ legs, with betting amounts ranging from lakhs to crores. In Muramalla, I Polavaram mandal of Konaseema district, the minimum bet is said to be Rs 10 lakh.

The arena there spans 30 acres, complete with fencing, bouncers, drone cameras, and floodlights for night matches. A Hyderabad-based company was reportedly contracted for arena setup and event management. Major events are reported in Bhimavaram, Ravulapalem, Kakinada, Gopalapuram, etc., In some arenas, organisers restricted entry with VIP and VVIP passes. In Devarapalli, rooster fights are being conducted near the police station road, while other arenas are operational in Gokavaram mandal at Veerlankapalli, Kothapalli, and surrounding villages.

The hype around these fights has caused a surge in demand for tourist cabs in Rajahmundry and Kakinada. Hotels in Rajahmundry, Amalapuram, Bhimavaram, Kakinada, Eluru, and other towns are fully booked until January 17, with room rates skyrocketing from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per night.

While these events showcase cultural enthusiasm, the growing scale of illegal activities and lack of enforcement have sparked concerns among authorities and animal welfare groups alike.