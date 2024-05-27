RO’s signature key for postal ballot validity, clarifies CEO

Secretariat (Velagapudi): The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has issued clear instructions to the counting staff that the validity of postal ballots, should not be rejected due to lack of seal on the ballot paper or if the returning officer’s signature is present on the back of the ballot paper.

CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena clarified that the signature of the returning officer is the key determinant of the ballot’s validity, not the presence of a seal.

Furthermore, even if the postal ballot declaration lacks a seal but is signed by a gazetted officer, the ballot should still be considered valid. The focus, according to the CEO, should be on whether the voter has correctly inserted the ballot paper.

Instructions reflecting this clarification have been disseminated to election officials across all districts in Andhra Pradesh. The returning officers, counting staff and supervisors are to be informed of these guidelines to ensure consistency and fairness in the counting process. If needed, training classes will be conducted to ensure all officials are well-versed with the new directives.

The CEO emphasised that the responsibility for the seal on the postal ballot lies with the returning officer. Similarly, the signature and seal of the Gazetted Officer at the facilitation centre are the responsibility of the respective officials.