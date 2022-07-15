Rotary Club ready to build bus shelter at AIIMS

Tadepalli (Guntur District): Rotary Club of Tadepalli expressed readiness to construct a bus shelter for the convenience of the patients, who visit All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), since the patients are braving rain and sun while waiting for the bus.

Rotary Club president Munnangi Vivekananda Reddy on Thursday submitted a representation to Tadepalli tahsildar Srinivasulu Reddy to allot suitable land for the construction of bus shelter.

Vivekananda Reddy said that several hundreds of patients from various places across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Telangana visit AIIMS to get treatment. While they wait for the bus, there is no shade for them. He said the Club will construct bus shelter with all facilities. He appealed to the tahsildar to allot suitable land at AIIMS road near Kolanukonda.

Rotary Club secretary Katragadda Sivannarayana, treasurer Setti Ramakrishna, members Jonna Rajesh, Chandala Obula Reddy, Venkatesh and others among the people who submitted representation to the tahsildar.