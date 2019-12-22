Rotary Mini International meet in February-2020 in Kakinada

Kakinada: International Rotary Club president Shekhar Mehta has said the Club is proposing to introduce the Rotary Peace Noble Award for services rendered by the Rotary Club.

District Rotary meeting was held here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Shekhar Mehta said that Rotary Kohinoor is in the first place in rendering services in the world. For the last 100 years, the Rotary club has been extending services in the country.

A mini-International Rotary Conference will be held in Calcutta from February 2020.Rotary District Governor M Veerabhadra Reddy and Assistant Governors Dr Krishna, B Anand and others were present on the occasion.