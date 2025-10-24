Live
Rozgar Mela today

Vijayawada: The17th tranche of Rozgar Mela will be organised at Divisional Railway Auditorium, beside DRM office, near Vijayawada Railway Station here on Friday, according to K Sambasiva Rao, PRO of India Post of Vijayawada Regional Office. He said in a statement here on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute appointment letters (virtually) to youth all over India at 40 venues.
Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel, Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanath, MLC Mohammad Roohullah, Vijayawada Central Constituency MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao will attend the function as chief guests. He said that 68 candidates recruited from various Central Government Departments will receive their appointment orders in the Rozgar Mela.