RPF, GRP teams conduct decoy checks at Tirupati railway station

­Tirupati: Joint teams of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) carried out random checks at Tirupati Railway station to see the alertness of the security measures provided by the security agencies.

Following the orders of Murali Krishna, RPF Divisional Security Commissioner, Guntakal and GRP SP Chowdeshwari, the decoy checks were conducted on Monday. Like every year ahead of Republic Day celebrations, security has been beefed up at the Railway station by RPF, GRP besides RPSF and the checks were held. Security agencies stepped up vigil in view of the drives against explosives, narcotics and other unusual substances. Dog squads were pressed into service to conduct the decoy checks on platforms and within trains.

During the checks in train, the dog Vayu (meant to identify Narcos) has identified the banned substance which was fixed in travelling bag underneath a berth in a reservation coach. The teams have checked the luggage of passengers and vehicles of visitors to the station for finding any suspicious substances.

Passengers were anxious to see the security agencies doing the exercise and appreciated the security forces. The entire exercise was conducted in the presence of BCV Raju, Assistant Security Commissioner, Renigunta, Shaik Shannu, Deputy Superintendent of Railway Police, K Madhusudan, RPF Inspector Hema Sundararao, GRP Inspector along with other staff. Similar checks were also conducted at Renigunta station also.