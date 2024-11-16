RPF launches ‘Operation Narcos’ to combat drug smuggling

Tirupati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP), launched 'Operation Narcos' to combat the smuggling of narcotic substances at railway premises. The operation commenced at Tirupati railway station on Friday and involved extensive checks at luggage counters, parcel office, trains and platforms.

The highlight of the operation was Dog Vayu, a specially trained narcotics detection canine, who demonstrated exceptional skills by identifying banned substances in two unclaimed bags—a trolley bag and a college bag—on Platforms No 4 and 5.

The seized items, totalling 15.124 kg of cannabis with an estimated market value of Rs 3,78,100, were confiscated under the supervision of Tirupati urban Tahsildar P Bhagyalakshmi. She lauded Dog Vayu’s role and emphasised the significance of such initiatives in curbing the smuggling of cannabis and other narcotics.

Government railway police (GRP) CI Asheervadham, SI Dharmendra, RPF SI Rambabu, ASI Muniraja and others took part in the operations.

Speaking on the success of the drive, officials reiterated the RPF and GRP's commitment to ensuring public safety and maintaining a drug-free environment across railway premises.