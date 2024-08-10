RPF’s subordinate officers’ rest house inaugurated in Tirupati

Tirupati : Principal Chief Security Commissioners (PCSC)-cum-RPF IGs Aroma Singh Thakur of South Central Railway (SCR) and GM Eswara Rao of Southern Railway inaugurated the subordinate officers’ rest house of RPF in Tirupati on Friday. The project got approval by Indian Railways under Umbrella scheme with Aroma Singh Thakur’s initiation. On this occasion, they launched four-wheeler vehicles sanctioned for the purpose of rescuing victims of human trafficking.

This will demonstrate the commitment of RPF in combating human trafficking and enhancing safety of victimised persons. Further, an interaction programme was organised in which Meri Saheli, which was launched by Indian railways for safety of single lady passengers, Child help line and One stop centre initiatives were discussed, addressing ongoing challenges in safety and security of women and children.

Divisional Security Commissioner Guntakal, Muralikrishna, Asst Security Commissioner Rajagopal Reddy, DSRP GRP Harshita, RPF CI Madhusudan and others were present.

