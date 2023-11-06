Rs 1,000 cr expended for KMC development: Dy CM Amjad

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister SB Amjad Bhasha stressed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed for the development of Kadapa district. During the last three years, more than Rs 1,000 crore was expended for the development of Kadapa Municipal Corporation alone, he added.

The Deputy CM participated in the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutwam programme in 25th division here on Sunday where he met several residents in the division and enquired about their issues and pending problems. Amjad Basha said that the government has sanctioned Rs 40 lakh to each division for constructing roads and drainage system in the ward. Due instructions were given to the municipal Commissioner for the development of the city in all respects.

By and large, 98 per cent of public needs were attended successfully under Gadapa Gadapaku ... programme, he claimed. Under Jaganannaku Chebudam programme, people are directly interacting with the CM to convey their grievances. District Collector has been instructed to attend Jaganannaku Chebudam programme grievances on war footing, the Deputy CM informed.