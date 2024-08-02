Rs 103 crore distributed to 2.43 lakh pensioners in Kurnool district

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha has stated that Rs103.54 crore have been distributed to 2,43,337 beneficiaries under NTR Bharosa pension scheme on Thursday. The Collector said that he gave NTR Bharosa pension to Mastan Bi, Lakshmi Devi, Varalakshmi (widow pension) and elderly pension to Ramanjaneyulu at their doorstep at 6 am in Chinna Tekur village in Kallur mandal.

He informed that the staff were told to distribute 100 per cent pensions on the first day itself. If not, the DRDA project Director is strictly ordered to complete the distribution on the second day.

The Collector later inspected village secretariat and enquired the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) about the services being extended by the secretariat staff.

RDO Seshi Reddy, DRDA Project Director Saleem Basha, Kallur in-charge MPDO Chandrasekhar Reddy, Deputy Tahsildar Sivaram and others accompanied the Collector.