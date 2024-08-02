Live
- It’s very useful, I supports to Union Minister Nithin Gadkari appeals on removing 18 percent GST for health insurance schemes
- Treat Insurance not only as social cover it also as a mode of saving
- Collector S Nagalakshmi distributes pensions in Guntur
- Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu rues error-prone game as He Bingjiao avenges Tokyo Olympics loss
- Rs 224 cr fund misuse detected in coop banks: Minister
- Social and physical advantages of modern hearing aids
- SC judgement should help to uplift marginalised sections: YSRCP
- Bhitarkanika National Park reopens for tourists
- Air connectivity key to boost trade with AP: UAE
- First phase of Assembly session concludes
Just In
Rs 103 crore distributed to 2.43 lakh pensioners in Kurnool district
District Collector P Ranjit Basha has stated that Rs103.54 crore have been distributed to 2,43,337 beneficiaries under NTR Bharosa pension scheme on Thursday.
Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha has stated that Rs103.54 crore have been distributed to 2,43,337 beneficiaries under NTR Bharosa pension scheme on Thursday. The Collector said that he gave NTR Bharosa pension to Mastan Bi, Lakshmi Devi, Varalakshmi (widow pension) and elderly pension to Ramanjaneyulu at their doorstep at 6 am in Chinna Tekur village in Kallur mandal.
He informed that the staff were told to distribute 100 per cent pensions on the first day itself. If not, the DRDA project Director is strictly ordered to complete the distribution on the second day.
The Collector later inspected village secretariat and enquired the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) about the services being extended by the secretariat staff.
RDO Seshi Reddy, DRDA Project Director Saleem Basha, Kallur in-charge MPDO Chandrasekhar Reddy, Deputy Tahsildar Sivaram and others accompanied the Collector.