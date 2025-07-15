Rs 143 cr for repairs to Gurukul, welfare hostels

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneyaswami said that the coalition government has allocated Rs 143 crore for repairing the Gurukula and Welfare Hostels, as part of its commitment to a golden future for underprivileged students.

He conducted a surprise inspection at Dr BR Ambedkar Boys’ Gurukul School in Kurichedu on Monday, examining the school premises, surroundings, and sanitation facilities. He directed staff to improve hygiene standards and interacted with students to understand their facilities and problems. Subsequently, Minister Swamy inspected repair works at SC Boys’ and Girls’ hostels in Podili. Speaking to parents of students there, he emphasised the importance of education for their children’s future. The minister revealed that repair works are 90 percent complete at Podili SC Boys’ Hostel and 70 percent complete at the Girls’ Hostel.

The coalition government is providing all necessary facilities to students, as Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s goal is to help poor students rise to greater heights in society, the minister said.