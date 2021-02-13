Rs 25 cr sought for road works in Amalapuram constituency

Kakinada: Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Amalapuram MP Chinta Anuradha met Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Saturday and submitted a memorandum to him seeking development and expansion of various roads in Amalapuram constituency.



Owing to the heavy vehicular movement of ONGC vehicles, the roads plying between Katrenikona and Challapalli Road of S Yanam have been damaged. They said the roads were completely damaged due to heavy vehicles going to the ONGC plants from Yanam.

MP Anuradha explained that the road was the easiest way to reach Amalapuram from Uppalaguptam, to transport people and supplies from coastal villages to the mandal centre, as well as to reach safer places in the event of storms or natural disasters. She said that by developing the Katrenikona–Challapalli road, the journey from Uppalaguptam to Amalapuram becomes easy and takes less time. For repair and development of the roads, she sought immediate sanctioning of adequate funds by the Central Road Fund (CRF) grant.

Similarly, roads between Amalapuram, Bendamurulanka and Samantha Kurru should be developed at a cost of Rs 12.50 crore. A sum of Rs 8.5 crore has been sought for the construction of Komaragiripatnam-Samanthakurru road and Rs 4 crore for the construction of a bridge on the Komaragiripatnam-Samanthakurru road.

The two MPs representing the YSRCP urged the Union Minister to sanction total Rs 25 crore as early as possible under the CRF grants for development of roads in Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency.