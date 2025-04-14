  • Menu
Rs 2.7 cr sanctioned for development works in Nellore
Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy stated that Mahatma Gandhi Nagar in Nellore rural constituency will witness abnormal development as the government has sanctioned Rs 2.7 crore for the construction of BT Road, dividers, central lighting and others.

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy stated that Mahatma Gandhi Nagar in Nellore rural constituency will witness abnormal development as the government has sanctioned Rs 2.7 crore for the construction of BT Road, dividers, central lighting and others.

The MLA along with party leaders inspected Gandhi Road on Sunday. Later speaking to reporters, he said that BT Road with single divider, central lighting will be constructed from Nallapureddy Srinivasulu Reddy statue to Dicus Road. He said tenders will be finalised soon.

