Rs. 3000 pension distributed at Moolasagaram of Nandyal Municipality

The Ward Councilor Ms. Sekireddy Anuradha distributed the emhance YSR pension Kanuka of Rs. 3000 to 13 beneficiaries in the 31st Ward Moolasagaram of Nandyal Municipality.

Secretariat staff volunteers and ward in-charge Shekireddy Vijayabhaskar Reddy participated in this program.




