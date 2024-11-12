Live
Just In
Rs. 35 cr allocated for drone pilot training to farmers
- 875 Yantra Seva Samsthas to be set up at a cost of Rs 87.5 cr
- State govt to promote use of machinery in agricultural operations and provide subsidy of 50% in purchase of agriculture machines and tools
Vijayawada: After successfully conducting a Drone Summit in a grand fashion at Mangalagiri and drone light show in Vijayawada last month, the State government has decided to give a big push to drone technology in the agriculture sector particularly usage of drones for spraying pesticides and fertilisers.
Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the State Assembly for the year 2023-24 on Monday, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu announced that Rs 35 crore was allocated in the State Budget for 2024-25 to promote drones in the State.
He announced that drone pilot training will be given to the farmers and rural youth through the Drogo Drone Institute and Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University.
He said the government will also set up 875 Yantra Seva Samsthas in the State with an expenditure of Rs 87.5 crore in 2024-25 to promote technology in agriculture sector.
Atchannaidu said farmers and rural youth will be given training on drone operations by recognized institutes under the supervision of Director General of Civil Aviation.
He said farmers can get multiple benefits including saving of time in spraying of pesticides and fertilisers with drones. He said 25 per cent expenditure will come down with usage of drones in the farm lands and plans are afoot to increase of usage of drones in the State in the next three years.
He announced that the government was planning to install high cost machinery cum hiring centres with Rs 152.68 crore in the State and rent the machinery to the farmers.
He said due to decreasing manpower in agriculture and allied sectors, the government has decided to give encouragement to the use of machinery and provide subsidy of 50 per cent in purchase of agriculture machines and modern agriculture tools.