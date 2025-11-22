Rs 36,771 cr electricity burden on consumers, alleges CPM

Vijayawada: CPM State Secretariat member CH Baburao has alleged that the coalition government has imposed a massive Rs 24,000 crore electricity burden in just 17 months, and is now preparing to levy an additional Rs 12,771 crore, taking the total to Rs 36,771 crore.

He said the government has surpassed even the previous YSRCP administration in imposing power tariffs and hidden charges on the public.

Baburao, along with local CPM leaders, toured Prakash Nagar in Vijayawada Central Constituency on Friday, where they examined electricity bills and interacted with residents. Locals expressed anger, calling the Chief Minister’s claim of reducing electricity charges a “blatant lie.”

They said consumers were being forced to pay thousands of rupees under the name of “additional load,” in addition to increased adjustment charges. Some residents complained that in bills of Rs 3,000, additional charges were added without any explanation.

Babu Rao demanded that the chief minister and the energy minister must respond and justify the increased burden on consumers. The coalition government, which promised to reduce power charges, has betrayed the people and exceeded the tariff burden imposed by the former YSRCP government.

The previous regime imposed Rs 32,000 crore in five years, but the present government is following the same path. In 17 months, the government has collected Rs 15,485 crore additionally through yearly and monthly adjustment charges. Electricity surcharge continues to be collected unlawfully.

He recalled that the Distribution companies have already sent proposals to the Regulatory Commission to impose Rs 12,771 crore related to consumption during 2019–24; inquiry is complete and preparations are underway to levy the amount. Although consumers are forced to pay 40 paise extra per unit every month, the government reduced only 13 paise later and claimed electricity charges had dropped, which he termed “utter falsehood.”

In the Payakapuram substation area of Vijayawada alone, Rs 9 lakh was allegedly collected illegally from over 300 consumers—Rs 3,000 each—under development charges. Statewide, hundreds of crores are being collected similarly.

Baburao alleged that the present coalition leaders are protecting the corruption of the previous government instead of investigating and reducing charges.

He urged people to prepare for intensified agitation against rising electricity charges and to hold coalition leaders accountable.

CPM city committee members Ch Srinivas, P Venkat Reddy, Sambireddy and others participated in the visit.