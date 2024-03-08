Rs 43 cr spent for supplying quality power: Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the government has spent Rs 43.17 crore for supplying quality power for the last five years in Sarvepalli constituency. He inaugurated newly constructed 33/11 electrical sub-station at a cost of Rs 2.8 crore at Mudhumudu village of Manubolu mandal on Thursday.

The Minister said that earlier farmers and domestic consumers faced severe problems due to unscheduled power cuts. But after coming to power in 2019 elections, the YSRCP government has given top priority for construction of 33/11 KV sub-stations in the interest of promoting quality power for cultivation, industries and domestic needs. Setting up of 33/11 sub-station at Mudhumudi village will supply quality power to the people of Kommarapudi and Cherukumudi villages, he added.

Minister Kakani said that it was proposed to provide 1,184 connections for domestic needs, 590 for cultivation, 1,837 connections for drinking water purpose for these three villages.Manubolu MPDO K Prasad, SPDCL SE A Vijayan and others were present.