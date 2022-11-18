Rs 463 cr sanctioned for 1,837 structures in Nellore: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that the government has sanctioned Rs 463 crore for 1,837 structures in the district, the highest in the state. He formally inaugurated the new Sachivalayam buildings constructed with Rs 40 lakh each at Yellayapalem and North Rajupalem villages in Kodavalur mandal on Friday along with RS member B Mastan Rao and local MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy. They handed over a cheque of Rs 2 crore to the SHGs during the programme.

The Collector said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy achieved the Gandhian concept of village development in the state by introducing the Sachivalayam system where a 12-member team including the local sarpanch was striving hard to serve the local population. The CM had sanctioned Rs 463 crore for the construction of buildings and the works have been executed by the workers of the MGNREG scheme which provided solace to them during the severe Covid situation.

Chakradhar Babu said 58,070 houses have been sanctioned for the district and they were under various stages of progress.

The district administration was planning for housebreaking ceremonies of 10,000 houses in December, he added. He said they were paying housing bills on a regular basis and the state government allocated Rs 1.80 lakh for the construction of each house and an initial loan of Rs 35,000 is being provided to each through the local SHGs to the beneficiaries. He said they have completed 30 houses till now in the Kovur constituency. AFCOF chairman K Anil Babu, DCMS chairman V C Rao and chairman of district agriculture advisory board DNB Reddy were present.