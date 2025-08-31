Rs. 5 cr sanctioned to modernise new Guntur railway station

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said Rs 5 crore was sanctioned to modernise New Guntur Railway Station. He along with MLA Md Naseer Ahmed addressed a review meeting on proposed railway projects in Guntur Parliament constituency at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to concentrate on the road widening works and instructed the officials to speed up ROB works at Sankar Vilas Centre here. He said, LC No. 3 & 6, and Guntur–Namburu–Nallapadu–Bandarupalli–Palakaluru ROBs have completed tender processes, and action plans for foundation works are being prepared and added that issues relating to Mangalagiri–Nidamaru construction are being resolved.

He said, detailed discussions were held with officials on works in Shyamala Nagar and Sanjeevayya Nagar and some local obstacles are delaying the Pedakakani gate ROB construction; special measures will be taken to move forward.

Referring to housing projects he said, around 13,000 houses were built by the previous government, but since they were constructed far from the villages without proper transport and basic amenities, people are reluctant to move there.

He said, only about 300 beneficiaries have taken possession so far. He assured that Issues related to objectionable and non-objectionable house titles will be resolved through special measures. He said, special focus will be laid on providing proper housing facilities for the people of the Guntur Parliamentary constituency.

Guntur district collector Nagalakshmi, mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra, DRO Kajavali, MLC Yesu Ratnam,MLA Md Naseer Ahmed, DCCB Chairman Makkena Mallikarjunarao, Guntur divisional railway manager Sudeshna Sen were present.